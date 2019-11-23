The Mac Is Back

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The Carolina Thunderbirds, 2019 league champions and proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have signed Steve MacIntyre.

MacIntyre spent some time with the Thunderbirds last season, but is more well known for his NHL career with the Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

MacIntyre also spent time with various AHL organizations and played for the ECHL's Charlotte Checkers.

MacIntyre is expected to be in the lineup tonight for Carolina wearing number 3.

Carolina will also gain Daniel Martin back after he served his one game suspension yesterday,

