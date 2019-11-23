Enforcers Roll Over Thunder, 7-5

A night after an end of the game scrap resulted in multiple suspensions on both sides of the game, the Elmira Enforcers and Delaware Thunder set to square off again. The Enforcers came into the game riding a three game win streak over Delaware and looking to continue to build on that.

Delaware hit the board first when right after a big penalty kill Brandon Contratto stole a drop pass from Kyle Stevens and set up Ryan Marker to beat Troy Passingham to put Delaware up 1-0. Despite a few opportunities on special teams for both sides neither one could find the back of the net and the teams went to the room with the Delaware lead holding.

Marker wasted no time getting things going in the second as after an Enforcers dump in Marker skated right back to the top of the circle from Contratto again and put another one by Passingham to increase the lead to 2-0 less than a minute into the second frame. Evan Mackintosh followed up just 88 seconds later on a perfect rebound as he was able to put the puck past Passingham for a 3-0 lead. This led to Elmira finally getting going as Dustin Skinner hammered his 250th FPHL point into the net behind Aaron Taylor, off a perfect pass from Sean Reynolds to close the gap to 3-1, all of this occurring in the first 3:17 of the second period.

Things slowed down for a bit, but Andrew Harrison found the back of the net, his sixth in the past five games, on a Hudson Michealis rebound at 11:24 of the second period to pull Elmira back to within one goal, 3-2 before Kyle Stevens came blazing into the Delaware zone on an odd man rush and buried one by Taylor to tie up the game 1:37 after the Harrison goal. The Enforcers would take a controversial too many men on the ice penalty, but the penalty kill worked as Ahmed Mahfouz carried a loose puck into the zone and passed off to Brendan Hussey who came in all alone shorthanded and beat Taylor for his first of the year and the first Elmira lead of the night, 4-3.

After a Brendan Hussey boarding penalty Delaware worked the power play to perfection and Marker put home the hat trick to tie the score at 4 a piece just 3:01 into the third period. Yianni Skropolis got the Enforces back ahead with his first of the season after a faceoff to the left of Taylor squibbed right over to him and he just shoved it past Taylor at 9:06 of the third. Brandon Tucker came in and added another goal 2:15 after the Skropolis goal to give Elmira a much more secure two goal lead as the clock continued to tick. The Thunder would not go quietly as Brennan Young scored a controversial goal with 1:47 left in the third. Ahmed Mahfouz threw a puck 175 feet down the ice and scored an empty net goal to give the Enforcers back a two goal lead.

Passingham stopped 29 of 34 to get the win while Taylor stopped 41 of 47 in the loss.

Passingham stopped 29 of 34 to get the win while Taylor stopped 41 of 47 in the loss.

The Enforcers are back at home all around the holiday as Elmira gets set to faceoff with the Danbury Hat Tricks for the first time at First Arena on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday all at 7:05 pm.

BATTLE CREEK RUMBLE BEES at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

HAT TRICKS SWAT THE BEES IN 10-2 DRUMMING

by Casey Bryant

The Danbury Hat Tricks thoroughly dismantled the Battle Creek Rumble Bees Saturday night, posting double digit goals for the first time in their franchise's history.

Though Adam Howey would strike first just 29 seconds into the contest on goaltender Tom McGuckin, the Hat Tricks would answer back with a goal of their own off the stick of Jonny Ruiz. Gordy Bonnel would give Danbury their first lead of the night, but a shorthanded goal would be buried by Toni Lampo of the Rumble Bees.

That would be as close as Battle Creek would come to victory in the game, as the Hat Tricks would rattle off eight unanswered goals over the course of the rest of the game. Phil Bronner and Nicola Levesque continued their red-hot scoring streak, Ruiz would tack on his second of the game as would Bonnel, Vlad Gavrik would tally two of his own and Brett Menton would net his first with the team.

Fists would also fly, as the Rumble Bees and Hat Tricks would square off multiple times in fisticuffs.

"It's an emotional game, and I'm glad we kept that fire going," head coach Billy McCreary commented. "We stuck up for teammates, we battled hard, and played the full 60 minutes. We don't let up, and I'm glad we played hard and played smart."

The Hat Tricks will be on the road next week, visiting the Elmira Enforcers for a three-game set.

