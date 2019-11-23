Kelley Stands Tall, Hat Tricks Take 4-2 Win

Dillon Kelley fended off 25 shots on goal en route to a 4-2 victory for the Danbury Hat Tricks over the Battle Creek Rumble Bees.

Carter Shinkaruk started the scoring with a one-timer from the left wing thanks to a gorgeous cross-ice feed from Gordy Bonnel on the powerplay. Nicola Levesque extended the Hat Tricks lead in the second period, corralling a Phil Bronner pass from the behind the net and slipping a point-blank shot under Jacob Mullen's leg pad.

Battle Creek halved Danbury's lead minutes later with a wrist shot that squeaked under Kelley's right leg. The Hat Tricks' powerplay would strike once more before period's end, with Bronner shoveling a rebound top shelf to beat Mullen.

Midway through the third period, Levesque saucered a 2-on-1 pass to Bronner, who took a stick to the midsection from Battle Creek's Hayden Way. Taking exception to the hook, Bronner dropped the gloves and tangled with Way in a bout of fisticuffs, delighting the Danbury Hat Tricks faithful in the stands.

Though Vinnie Susi would tally late for the Rumble Bees, Gordy Bonnel would answer back 11 seconds later to secure the 4-2 win.

"I thought we played a solid game," head coach Billy McCreary noted after the game. "DK was great for us in net, he made some key stops, and I thought we controlled the pace of play."

The Danbury Hat Tricks are back in action tomorrow night for a rematch against the 0-10-0 Rumble Bees at 7pm.

