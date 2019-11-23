Mahfouz's Two Points Propel Enforcers Over Thunder, 4-2

The Enforcers came into Delaware determined to extend a two game winning streak against the Thunder and started off on the right foot by pushing Delaware right back into their own zone and pinning them there for the majority of the game.

It took a penalty to lead to the first goal of the game as Elmira's much discussed power play got their first chance on the weekend and Andrew Harrison was able to put one by Aaron Taylor to start things off for Elmira, 1-0. Delaware got a power play goal in response as the Enforcers surrendered the tying goal to Evgenii Demin. Both teams went 1 for 2 on the power play in the first period.

The second period saw more power play success for the Enforcers, after a Taylor Cutting 5 minute major and a 2 minute minor to Evan Mackintosh led to a 5 on 3, the Enforcers went up 2-1 on a beauty of a cross crease pass that Brandon Tucker buried past Taylor for the lead. The Thunder would get a 5 on 3 of their own which Elmira would come within three seconds of killing both penalties before Weng To was able to sneak one by Passingham to put the score back even 2-2. It didn't take long for the Captain to lead the way as Ahmed Mahfouz answered back with a wrister past Taylor to give Elmira back their one goal lead, 3-2 after two periods.

The Enforcers played what many would call a perfect third period with a lead on the road keeping the Thunder on their side of the center ice line. Sean Reynolds added an empty net goal at 18:41 of the third period to cap off the 4-2 victory for Elmira and give the team their third straight victory over the expansion team.

Passingham stopped 33 of 35 for the win and the Enforcers went 2 for 5 on the power play.

