Ignite Cup Tickets Are on Sale Now

The Elmira Enforcers are proud to announce that they have made the 2021 Championship and will be hosting games one and two on Friday April 23rd and Saturday April 24th. Playoff Tickets are on sale now!

The Federal Hockey League has announced a best of five matchup between the top two teams, the Columbus River Dragons and the Elmira Enforcers. The two teams will open the series in Elmira with Games 1 and 2 at First Arena with both games starting at 7:05 pm.

The Enforcers have now been in both Championship matchups that have taken place since joining the FPHL.

"We have the best fans in the FPHL and it continues to be our goal to bring a championship to Elmira." Robbie Nichols said.

Don't miss your opportunity to see the Enforcers in the championship finals this Friday April 23rd and Saturday April 24th! Call today 607-734-7825 or stop on by the First Arena box office!

