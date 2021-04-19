Ignite Cup Finals Schedule Revealed

Columbus, GA - The Federal Prospects Hockey League has unveiled the schedule for the 2021 Ignite Cup finals set to take place between the Elmira Enforcers and the Columbus River Dragons.

Game 1 Columbus @ Elmira - Friday, April 23; 7:05 puck drop

Game 2 Columbus @ Elmira - Saturday, April 24; 7:05 puck drop

Game 3 Elmira @ Columbus - Friday, April 30; 7:35 puck drop

Game 4* Elmira @ Columbus - Saturday, May 1; 6:05 puck drop

Game 5* Elmira @ Columbus - Sunday, May 2; 5:05 puck drop

*If Necessary

Tickets are on sale at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster. A reminder games 4 and 5 are "if necessary" during the course of the series.

Inside Edge members who purchased a full 5-game playoff package will have the option to be refunded from point of purchase on any un-played games or use the credit as rollover to their 2021-22 season ticket accounts. Those wishing to use rollover must contact the River Dragons offices at 706-507-4625.

Single game buyers for un-played games will be refunded from point of purchase.

