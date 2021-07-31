Enforcers Address 2021-2022 Season

The Elmira Enforcers are disappointed to have to announce that the team will have to go dormant ahead of the 2021-2022 FPHL season.

This decision was not an easy one, but one that comes from a complete lack of communication from the CCIDA. The CCIDA has not only declined requested meetings for the past two years, but has refused to participate in any way in discussions about keeping the arena going in downtown Elmira after CAN-USA Sports made offers both to extend the lease and/or to buy the property outright.

The Enforcers brought hockey back to Elmira after a year where all visitors to the First Arena saw was padlocked doors. They saw record attendance numbers that led the league, businesses downtown saw remarkable upswing due to people coming back downtown, players found a new home as both Tyler Gjurich and Stepan Timofeyev now make Elmira home. Despite what the CCIDA said in their "presentation" First Arena and Elmira have been a highlight of a place to be.

Robbie Nichols told media members "This organization and my family have put a lot of work into bringing hockey back to Elmira. We took an Arena that was closed and could not even make ice and brought in sellout crowds and events to the greatest fans around. We led the league in attendance our first year, we broke barriers with the first female goaltender in FPHL history, we held community events here. My family and I are very disappointed right now."

The Enforcers players will go into a dispersal draft on loan for 2021-2022, but will be returned back to Elmira for the 2022-2023 season when the Enforcers hope to return.

Anyone who has put down deposits or has paid in full for your season tickets are entitled to a refund. We ask that you call 607-734-2690 beginning Tuesday August 3rd at 10am and ask to speak with General Manager Marc Witt.

