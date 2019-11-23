Enforcers Silence the Thunder Again

Harrington, De: The Delaware Thunder came into Saturday Night looking for revenge. Elmira got the better of Delaware Friday Night, and they were looking to replicate that Saturday. Tensions were high after a fight to end the game last night. Elmira and Delaware were set to faceoff at 7:05.

Elmira came out guns blazing with a great start peppering goaltender Aaron Taylor. Taylor stood on his head in the first stopping all 17 of Elmira's shots. Things started to get a little chippy at the 12:55 mark of the first when a scrum in front of Elmira's net ended in a game misconduct for Glen Patterson. Later in the first, Delaware would break the scoring open on an even strength goal from Ryan Marker. Delaware led 1-0 after 1.

Ryan Marker opened up the second period scoring as well on a beautiful play set up by Brandon Contratto and Dan Dicristofaro. Just a little over a minute later, Evan Mackintosh banged in a rebound in front to put Delaware up 3-0. At the 3:17 mark the game would change. Elmira would score the next four goals of the game. Dustin Skinner was the first goal scorer on a great feed from Sean Reynolds. Next was Andrew Harrison just past the midway mark in the second. The tying goal came from Kyle Stevens on a pass from Ahmed Mahfouz and Brandon Tucker. With 2:15 to go in period 3 Brendan Hussey broke the tie shorthanded on an incredible play by Ahmed Mahfouz. After 2 it was 4-3 Elmira.

Delaware got an early power-play to start the third, it was Hussey in the box for cross checking. Ryan Marker made them pay with his third goal of the game to tie it back up. Once again, right at the halfway mark of the third Yianni Skropolis scored his first of the season to break the tie. Elmira scored the next goal as well, Brandon Tucker scored unassisted to make it 6-4. Delaware scored with just 1:47 to go in the game on an off angle shot from Brennan Young. With a little push from Delaware, Elmira stood and scored in the empty net. Ahmed Mahfouz put the game on ice. 7-5 Elmira.

