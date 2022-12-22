Brian Verbeek Joins the Delaware Thunder as Head Coach

December 22, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Harrington, Delaware The Delaware Pro Hockey Group LLC announced today the appointment of Brian Verbeek as Head Coach for the Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club. Coach Verbeek joins the Thunder from Wyoming Ontario with an extensive background in hockey as player and coach.

Coach Verbeek stated that, "I'm looking to help the organization develop a culture that breeds a winning attitude based upon hard work first, which will enhance and improve upon the secondary factor of talent."

Coach Verbeek will take his spot on the Thunder bench beginning this weekend as the Thunder visit Danbury. With Coach Brian Verbeek and Coach Lou Santini, who will remain with the Delaware Thunder as General Manager and Coach, the Delaware coaching staff is undoubtedly the top in the league.

"We now have in place a coach with the top resume in the league, extensive contacts, and a family lineage unprecedented in the Federal League." Brian's brother is former NHL star and current NHL GM of the Anaheim Ducks. "This is a game changer for Delaware as we enter mid-season", said CEO and President Charles F. Pens, Sr.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2022

Brian Verbeek Joins the Delaware Thunder as Head Coach - Delaware Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.