Petition Launched to Keep Delaware Thunder in Delaware

March 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Dear Delaware Thunder fans, we very rarely reach out by email, and I don't think we've ever sent two emails in one day, but The Delaware Thunder needs YOUR help!

The Delaware Thunder is seeking to renew its lease at the Delaware State Fair Centre Ice Arena. A renewal offer was made by the State Fair and the Thunder accepted... but then inexplicably, the State Fair revoked its offer.

The Thunder loves its fans and its community and wants to remain in Harrington, Delaware. Please sign and share this petition to show your support for the Delaware Thunder and its place in the Harrington community.

And for more information log on to the Delaware Thunder Live Feed https://www.facebook.com/events/774647957160660?ref=newsfeed tomorrow, March 28, 2023 at 4PM.

Thank you for your support!

PETITION: SAVE THE DELAWARE THUNDER: https://www.change.org/p/save-the-delaware-thunder-professional-hockey-club-renew-their-arena-lease

