Callahan Named FPHL Broadcaster of the Year

COLUMBUS, GA - The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced that Columbus River Dragons broadcaster Tom Callahan has been named the league's Broadcaster of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

River Dragons President and CEO Scott Brand made the initial announcement live on the air during Sunday's broadcast as the River Dragons hosted the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the FPHL with this award," said Callahan. "I love calling games and am thankful to the River Dragons organization for giving me the opportunity to continue doing so. I look forward to continuing to share my passion and enthusiasm for the game with the great hockey fans in the Chattahoochee Valley and beyond!"

The Lackawanna, NY native is not only the play-by-play voice for the River Dragons but also the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots and Chattahoochee Monsters of the SunBelt Baseball League. He also hosts the Behind the Bench Coach's Show presented by Mike Hostilo Law on both radio and TV.

Callahan is in his first season with the River Dragons and has called games at every level of pro hockey over the course of his career, including five seasons with the NHL's Nashville Predators. His credits also include work with NHL Network and ESPN Radio.

