Underwood Placed on Season-Ending IR, Ozolins Out

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that forward Kirk Underwood has been placed on Season-Ending Injured Reserve after suffering a broken arm over the weekend. Defenseman Edgars Ozolins was also injured in the two-game series and remains out as well.

Underwood was injured by a slash in Sunday's game and left the ice immediately. Ozolins was injured during a fight on Sunday and also left the game after the altercation and did not return.

Both players were flown back to Columbus for further medical evaluation while the team traveled to New York for the second half of its two-week road trip.

Underwood has been placed on season-ending IR by the River Dragons effective today. Ozolins will undergo further evaluation this week and his status remains as out until further notice.

The River Dragons will finish off the current road trip with games in Watertown against the Wolves on Friday night and in Binghamton against the Black Bears on Saturday. The next River Dragons home games will be Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8 against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

