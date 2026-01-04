River Dragons Lose 4-1 in Second Half of Back-To-Back

Published on January 4, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







MONROE, LA. - The Columbus River Dragons fell to the Monroe Moccasins on Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center, losing 4-1.

Trevor Babin tended the crease for Columbus, while Tyler Masternak received the nod for the Moccasins once again.

As he did the night previous, Tyler Barrow opened the scoring for the River Dragons. After he and Lucas Texmo worked in on an odd-man rush, Barrow made no mistake, blasting the puck into the net to put the visitors ahead in the opening frame.

In the second period, Hagen Moe tied the game for Monroe by putting home a net-front pass. Then, at 5:57, Dean Balsamo, coming off a hat trick the night before, gave the Moccasins their first lead of the night.

Come the final period, Yianni Liarakos provided the home side with insurance, scoring twice and putting the game to bed for the Monroe Moccasins.

Trevor Babin finished the night with 33 saves on 37 shots, while Tyler Masternak denied 33 of 34 in the win.

The River Dragons return home on Friday, January 9, for a back-to-back set with the Blue Ridge Bobcats.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.