Marker to Elmira in Exchange for Daniluk and Delaney

December 26, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Harrington, Delaware - The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club has agreed to terms with the Elmira Mammoth to trade forward Ryan Marker for defenseman Dzmitry Daniluk and forward Thomas Delaney.

Charles F. Pens, Sr., CEO and President of the Delaware Thunder stated, "We feel this is a mutually beneficial opportunity for all involved. Steve Donner and I have a great relationship and have worked well together to get this deal done. We wish Ryan all the best success in Elmira."

