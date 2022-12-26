Prowlers Beat Mammoth 10-3

Elmira, NY.- From the jump it was all Prowlers as they went on to beat the Elmira Mammoth by a final score of 10-3.

The Prowlers jumped out to an early lead off the stick of Alex Johnson as he slipped one 5-hole on Richard Shipman. Tucker Scantlebury and Geno Mini recorded assists on the goal.

Two minutes later Daniel Chartrand found the back of the net. Samuel Gagnon and Sam Marit received assists on the goal.

At the 8-minute mark Scantlebury scored with assists from Marit and Gagnon, their 2nd each of the game.

The Mammoth would respond back, Mo Levac received a cross ice pass from Ryan Marker and lit the lamp. Nick Gullo had an assist.

As the Prowlers did all night they kept on the attack, this time Dalton Jay extended his goal scoring streak to 8 games. Liam Freeborn and Coach Matt Graham recorded an assist making it 4-1. Harley White was then put into the game for Elmira

To end the first period Joseph Deveny went bar down on Harley White to make it 5-1. Chartrand and Johnson each added an assist.

The Prowlers would not let up, Larri Vartianen scored his first of the night, Schumacher and Deveny had an apple on the goal. At the end of 2 it was 6-1 Prowlers.

Sam Marit found himself open out in front to knock in the 7th goal of the game to start the 3rd period. Johnson would add another point to his nightly tally with another assist.

Goal 8 was played through White by Dan Chartrand, his 2nd of the night. Mini recorded assist number 2 and Marit got his 4th point of the night.

GM Matt Graham got in on the scoring with a rebound shot that found its way by White, Jay recorded his 2nd point of the night and Alex Johnson got point #4.

Johnson added goal number 2 with 5 minutes to play in the game. Freeborn and Jay received assists.

The Mammoth ended the game with back-to-back goals. Parker Moskal scored on a penalty shot and Kyle Stevens scored on a rebound past Wyatt Hoflin.

The Mammoth drop the first of two against Port Huron and they will be back at it Wednesday Night at 7:35. Tickets still available on FirstArena.net

