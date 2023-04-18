Mammoth Face off against Danbury in Round 1

Elmira N.Y.- The Elmira Mammoth clinched the playoffs in their inaugural season finishing in 4th place in the Empire Division. They finished the regular season with a 14-35-7 overall record. The Mammoth highlighted the brand-new season with important wins over Watertown, Delaware, Binghamton and Carolina- to name a few. They will now open the Commissioner Cup Playoffs with a matchup against the number one seeded Danbury Hat Tricks.

Get to Know the Opponent

The Danbury Hat Tricks not only finished as the number one team in the Empire Division but also as the number one team in the entire FPHL. They had an outstanding record of 44-7-5 and finished with 129 points this season. The Hat Tricks ended their season winning 18 out of their last 19 games. They finished the season with a +95-goal differential. Danbury's one weakness this season has been on the powerplay, they have a 16.7% efficiency and have 44 powerplay goals. The penalty kill is 3rd in the league at 82.4%. They also lead the league in shorthanded goals with 13. They have also only allowed 1 shorthanded goal this season, the fewest in the league. They have scored the 3rd most goals in the league this season and allowed the 2nd fewest.

Head to Head

The Mammoth have yet to conquer Danbury this season, the Hat Tricks have won all 10 of their meetings. The Mammoth and Hat Tricks have played extra hockey twice this season against each other, both occasions happened at First Arena. In a rare occurrence these two teams went to a 10-round shootout, the Rabbits would win it in round 10 off the stick of John MacDonald. The Hat Tricks outscored the Mammoth this season 56-26. The Hat Tricks have scored 5 shorthanded goals vs the Mammoth this season. The last 4 matchups have either been tied or a 1 goal game headed into the final period of play.

Goaltending Matchup

The strength of the Mammoth this season has been the play of their goaltenders, heading into this matchup the Mammoth have gotten stellar play from Thomas Proudlock, Danick Rodrigue and Harley White. All three goaltenders have over an 88% save percentage. On the other side goaltender Brian Wilson won a franchise record 31 games this season and finished with just under a 92% save percentage. Backup Frankie McClendon won 10 games and finished with a 2.19 GAA.

Players to Watch

ELM- Since being acquired from the Hat Tricks, Luke Richards has been on a tear as of late, in his last 5 games Richards is averaging 2 points a game. The Wilkes-Barre, PA native has 13 goals and 10 assists in 20 games played for the Herd.

DAN- Michael Marchesan has been scorching hot vs the Mammoth this season, in 8 games vs Elmira Marchesan has 11 goals. He has 21 points in his last 10 games and was on a 13-game point streak before having it snapped against Port Huron. The Burlington, Ontario native is second on the team in points with 58 only 2 behind Captain Johnny Ruiz. He's coming off a 4 goal performance on April 8th against the Mammoth.

Series Schedule

April 21, 7:35 P.M. at First Arena (Game 1)

April 22, 7:00 P.M. at Danbury Ice Arena (Game 2)

* April 23, 3:00 PM at Danbury Ice Arena (Game 3) * If Necessary

Tickets Available

Tickets can be purchased on FirstArena.net or by calling the First Arena Box Office, they can also be purchased by coming right to the arena.

