2023-2024 Season Tickets on Sale Now

April 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Mammoth







The entire staff and players within the Mammoth Organization want to thank you for your support in our inaugural season! We spent weekend after weekend together cheering on our hometown team through all the ups and downs. In this inaugural season the team made their first playoffs in the FPHL and as this season comes to an end, we want to look onward to the second season of our season ticket renewal process.

In the 2023-24 season there will be an increase in ticket prices with the new season ticket packages costing:

All glass seats (front row) will be $500.00 per season ticket or $20.00 per individual ticket.

Section 107 only - $280.00 for season or $12.00 per individual ticket

Sections 105, 106, 108 and 109 will be $330.00 for season or $14.00 per individual ticket.

Sections 101, 117, 116, 115, 114 and 113 will be $420.00 for season or $17.00 per individual ticket.

Sections 102, 103, 104, 110, 111 and 112 will be $500.00 or $20.00 per individual ticket.

To gain access to special perks that are only available to season ticket holders who pay in full in advance make sure to reserve your seats and payment by May 31st.

Prices for current season ticket holders are as follows:

Sections 105, 106, 107, 108 and 109 are $280.00

Sections 101, 117, 116, 115, 114, and 113 are $378.00

Sections 102, 103, 104, 110, 111 and 112 are $420.00

If renewed and paid in Full by May 31st

There will be no price increase from last year's season tickets.

Priority to the same seats as last season

Monthly chalk talks with players and coaches

Exclusive season ticket holder hat

6 game buddy vouchers

Season ticket redemptions (if you don't use your ticket for a game, trade it for another game)

An Installment plan is also available. The deadline for the deposit is $100 down by May 31st. All season ticket holders will receive special access to certain events and other great bonuses not available to single-game patrons.

All season ticket holder benefits:

Early VIP entrance to Fandemonium Restaurant on game nights

10% off on select merchandise in the store.

Access to season ticket holder events throughout the season.

Season Tickets can be purchased at the remaining two home games at First Arena, they can also be purchased at the First Arena Box Office or the Mammoth Front Office from 10am-3pm Monday-Thursday.

