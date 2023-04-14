River Dragons Add Bryan Moore

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that they have signed left wing Bryan Moore to a standard players agreement.

The 5-11, 203-pound forward appeared in 13 games with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen, recording four goals and seven assists in that span. The Charlotte, NC native has 55 games of American Hockey League experience under his belt as well over the course of his career.

Moore, who is the older brother of River Dragons forward Kyle Moore, will wear number 21 and dress with the team tonight in Winston-Salem against the Thunderbirds.

After tonight, the River Dragons return home to face the Thunderbirds on the final night of the regular season which is Fan Appreciation Night at the Columbus Civic Center. There will be giveaways including a 75" TV, River Dragons-themed fridge and a lot more! Plus at 6 pm the team will have a special press conference prior to the game in front of the Civic Center featuring two major announcements and all fans are welcome.

Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

