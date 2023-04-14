Colgan Leads River Dragons to Shootout Win

April 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Columbus River Dragons kept their hopes alive to clinch the Continental Division Championship with a shootout win against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday night. With the victory, Columbus needs just two points in the return matchup Saturday night to clinch.

FPHL Goaltender of the Year Breandan Colgan was outstanding, making 55 saves through overtime and then stopping all three shooters faced in the shootout. He clinched the victory with a stop on newly-minted league MVP Gus Ford.

Kyle Moore, Alex Storjohann and Alexander Jmaeff (power play) scored for the River Dragons in regulation. Jacob Kelly scored the game-winning goal in the third round of the shootout, beating Thudnerbirds goaltender Boris Babik with a deke to the stick side.

Columbus now returns home for Fan Appreciation Night to wrap up the regular season Saturday at 7:30 pm. Several giveaways and prizes will be part of the evening as will food specials and more. A 6 pm press conference in front of the Civic Center will contain two major announcements for the River Dragons franchise and all fans are invited to attend,. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.