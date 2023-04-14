Prowlers Fall to Hat Tricks

The Port Huron Prowlers opened up their final series of the regular season with a 5-3 loss to the Danbury Hat Tricks on April 14. The game was Dustin Henning's 500th as a pro and he was honored before the contest.

Brendan Sheehan made a power move to the net to open the scoring with under eight minutes to go in the first. That 1-0 lead lasted into the second.

Less than two minutes into the middle period, Austin Fetterly dug a puck out of the corner and found Gino Mini sneaking back door to tie the game at one.

Just over five minutes later, Dmitry Kuznetsov sent a shot from the point that hit a Prowler and deflected past Brian Tallieu for a power-play goal. 20 seconds after, Michael Falanga outraced everyone for a loose puck and found Daniel McKitrick in front to double the advantage.

McKitrick struck again in the second when he picked off a pass at his own blue line and scored on an ensuing breakaway to make it 4-1 heading into the third.

Falanga found a loose puck to make it 5-1 just before the midway point of the third. Mini and Fetterly got goals back late but the comeback fell short.

Mini scored twice and Fetterly had a goal and an assist to lead the Prowlers. Tallieu stopped 28 of 32 shots in 40 minutes of work while Ian Wallace made seven saves on eight third-period shots.

McKitrick led all scorers with two goals and an assist. Falanga and Kuznetsov added a goal and an assist each. Frankie McClendon made 27 saves in his 10th victory of the year.

The Prowlers and Hat Tricks battle again to end the regular season on April 15 with puck drop at McMorran Place scheduled for 6:05 P.M. It's Fan Appreciation Night and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

