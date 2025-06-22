Brockway Back for Second Season

June 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced another returner on the blue line for the 2025-26 season, Ben Brockway. This past season was his first in professional hockey.

The 24-year-old got into 32 games as a rookie and put up five points with 75 penalty minutes. He also added an assist and a pair of fights in five playoff games.

"We are excited to have Brockway back for the 2025-26 season, he was a big priority for us this summer," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He's one of the best guys you'll meet off the ice and is a game changer defensively on the ice. He's one of the best shot blockers I've seen. He's not afraid to get in front of anyone's shot and is a warrior who's willing to lay it all on the line and do anything to help the team win. If you have guys like that in your line up, it's contagious and ups the level of compete on the bench. Not a lot of players can change the momentum in the defensive zone but he is one of them."

Before turning pro, Brockway played four NCAA DIII seasons, three at Bethel University and one at Worcester State University. He picked up seven points and 72 penalty minutes in 62 games.

"The culture of men in Port Huron is one that can't be duplicated," Brockway said. "We're a family in that room. It's special to be able to walk in there every morning for practice and know that every single person in the room will do whatever it takes to get better. The way this past season ended left our group extremely hungry to finish the job this year. I'm excited to continue the process of elevating my game this offseason and working toward a Commissioner's Cup. Onward and upward."

Brockway and the Prowlers hit the ice again in October and season tickets are available now! Visit phprowlers.com/season-memberships for more information.







