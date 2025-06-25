Prowlers Bring Back Dylan Marty

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced they are bringing back forward Dylan Marty for the 2025-26 season. It will be the first full professional season for the 25-year-old who signed in February following his final collegiate campaign.

His pro debut on February 28 in Danbury was the first of 15 regular-season games Marty dressed in this season. He finished with eight points and established himself as a relentless forechecker.

"Very excited to have Marty back," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He's the kind of player that controls the game with his presence. When he's on the ice the other team knows it. He has a ton of offensive upside and still so much room to grow. I'm excited to help his development and see where the game takes him."

Marty spent his four-year NCAA DIII career split between Framingham State University and Lawrence University and put up 38 points in 77 career games. He played his entire junior career with the Hudson Havoc of the USPHL Premier from 2017-21 and finished with 152 points in 145 games.

The Prowlers have announced that opening weekend will be October 17 & 18 at McMorran Place!







