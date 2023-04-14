Sea Wolves Stumble Against Rockers

April 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Fraser, MI - The Mississippi Sea Wolves logged three goals in the second period on Friday night, but they were silenced elsewhere in a 7-3 loss to the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena.

After a consistent start to the game by both sides, the Rockers tacked together three goals between Danny Vanderweil and Scott Coash. Coash scored a pair just 47 seconds apart, including one being on the penalty kill.

The Sea Wolves offense appeared in the second period, with Jeff Eppright and Kyle Russell combining forces to make it a 3-2 game. The teams then traded strikes between Motor City's Dante Suffredini and Lucas Helland of the Sea Wolves. Helland's tally was his fifth of the season.

With the score being 4-3 Rockers entering the final period, Motor City put away the Sea Wolves for good with another three-goal stretch. Coash potted one for his hat trick before empty netters arrived from Vanderweil and Ryan Rotondi.

Anthony D'Aloisio took the defeat in net despite stopping 39 shots. Winning goaltender Trevor Babin made 25 saves before the Rockers win became official.

The Sea Wolves will look to conclude their season on a high note tomorrow, April 15 with a finale at Motor City. Puck drop is set for 5:00pm Central Time at Big Boy Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.