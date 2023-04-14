Danbury Hat Tricks Visit Port Huron Prowlers

April 14, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Port Huron, MI - The Danbury Hat Tricks open their final regular season series against the Port Huron Prowlers tonight at McMorran Arena at 7:05 PM.

Danbury (42-7-5) has already secured the 2022-23 Federal Prospects Hockey League Regular Season Championship behind the most successful regular season in franchise history. Port Huron (28-22-4) has secured a postseason spot and sits at fourth place in the Continental Division with a chance to jump a spot in the division playoffs.

This is the second matchup between the teams this season. The first was a two-game set at the Danbury Ice Arena on February 24th and 25th, in which the Hat Tricks won both games 4-1 and 7-3. 2022-23 FPHL Co-Goaltender of the Year Brian Wilson posted a 24 save effort in the Friday night game while Jonny Ruiz powered the Saturday night offense with a four goal game.

The game will be broadcast on the Port Huron Prowlers' YouTube Channel. Puck Drop is slated for 7:05 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2023

Danbury Hat Tricks Visit Port Huron Prowlers - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.