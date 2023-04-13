Elmira's Skid Continues, Falls 3-2 in a Shootout

April 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Mammoth News Release







It's a rare weekday game in the FPHL as the Elmira Mammoth took on the Watertown Wolves Wednesday Night at First Arena. This would be the final matchup of the season between these two teams. The Mammoth came in trailing the Wolves by 6 points in the Empire Division.

Elmira would get off to a hot start with Luke Richards finding the back of the net past Owen Liskiwicz, Steven Ford sent a stretch pass up for Richards who potted his 17th goal of the season.

The game would see even chances from both sides the rest of the first period but each goalie stonewalled each opportunity away with the Mammoth leading 1-0 at the break.

The 2nd period was an extremely even period of hockey, each team saw their powerplay chances evaporate and each goaltender made outstanding saves on both sides. The second period would end the same way the first period did. Neither goaltender budged an inch and it set up First Arena for an exciting final frame of hockey.

The Mammoth would start the 3rd period on a power play. They could not convert but they would with 7 minutes left to play in regulation. Luke Richards ripped a quick shot off the faceoff to give the Mammoth a 2-0 lead.

Three minutes later the Wolves would get their first of the game, Trevor Lord beat Harley White for the first time in the game and cut the Mammoth lead in half.

Less than a minute later Mathias Tellstrom tied the game at 2. In a game that the Mammoth dominated the game would have to head to an overtime.

Both teams earned chances in OT but we would need some additional hockey to figure this one out.

Each team buried two goals in the shootout through the first 9 rounds. Dakota Seaman then buried it in the 10th round to give Watertown the lead and the win.

Harley White performed outstanding tonight in net for the Mammoth, it was the 2nd time this season he has had to face a 10 round shootout.

The Mammoth will be back home on Friday Night for Fan Appreciation Night as Elmira will take on the Binghamton Black Bears. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive an official team photo.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.