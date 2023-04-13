Commissioner's Cup Playoff 1st Round Set; Danbury Hat Tricks vs Elmira Mammoth

April 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce that playoff tickets are now on sale! The Hat Tricks can host a maximum of seven playoff games at the Danbury Ice Arena. Fans can purchase a package for all postseason games for $70. All games not played will be credited towards future Danbury Hat Tricks games or merchandise.

Single game tickets will be $18 for adults, $14 for kids, and $14 for military veterans & seniors. Tickets are available for the first home playoff game (Marked Game A) on Saturday April 22nd, at 7PM.

Tickets (if necessary & if we advance) are also available for the second game (Marked Game B) which will be either Game 3 of the opening round series or Game 2 of the second round series.

The Hat Tricks' (42-7-5) First Round opponent will be the Elmira Mammoth (14-33-7), the 4th place team in the Empire Division. Danbury swept the season series from the Mammoth this season, claiming the most recent of their two wins against Elmira last weekend to close the home regular season at the Danbury Ice Arena with 4-3 and 8-5 victories on Friday and Saturday respectively.

