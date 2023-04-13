Scantlebury, Williams Return to Prowlers

Tucker Scantlebury and Sam Williams have returned to the Port Huron Prowlers ahead of their final regular season series. Both are eligible for the upcoming Commissioner's Cup Playoffs.

Scantlebury joined the Prowlers in October and instantly became an offensive threat, scoring the game-winning goal in his pro hockey debut against Carolina. The Foxwarren, Manitoba native put up 13 goals and 26 points in 22 games with Port Huron before signing with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen in late December. He had 11 points in 28 SPHL games with the Marksmen, Macon Mayhem and Huntsville Havoc.

Williams signed with the Prowlers before the season and eventually joined the club in November. He had three assists in 15 games playing both forward and defense. Williams had been away from the team for personal reasons since late January.

The Prowlers finish up the regular season at home against the Danbury Hat Tricks on April 14 and 15 with Saturday night's game being Fan Appreciation Night and a 6:05 P.M. start. They will also host game 1 of their first round playoff series on April 21 at 7:05 P.M. with opponent TBD. Tickets for all three games are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

