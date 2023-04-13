Prowlers Host Danbury to End Regular Season

April 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers wrap up the regular season with a two-game home series against the FPHL's regular season champions, the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Prowlers went to Watertown and rolled over the Wolves on April 7 and 8. Four different goal scorers paced the offense in a 4-1 win in the first game. Brian Tallieu stopped 26 shots for his second career victory. The next night, Ian Wallace pitched a 46-save shutout as Port Huron took the game 4-0. Not to be outdone on the offensive end, Liam Freeborn scored a hat trick. The Prowlers still sit fourth in the Continental Division at 28-22-4 with 86 points. They can still move up to third if they sweep Danbury and the Motor City Rockers are swept at home by the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

The Hat Tricks continued to roll, extending their winning streak to six games with two wins over the Elmira Mammoth at home. The first game was a back-and-forth affair but Danbury stayed one step ahead the whole night. A power-play goal followed by a shorthanded goal in the third period helped extend the lead to 4-2 en route to a 4-3 win. The next night was a barn burner that featured leads for both teams during the first two periods and Elmira tying the game twice in the third. The Hat Tricks scored the game's final three goals to pull away 8-5. Michael Marchseson and Lucas Debenedet had five points apiece including four goals for Marcheson. Danbury poured 110 shots on net between the two games while Brian Wilson made 58 total saves and picked up two victories. The Hat Tricks have the best record in the FPHL at 42-7-5 with 123 points. That's the most wins and points for any Danbury team in league history.

SEASON SERIES (DANBURY LEADS 2-0)

Feb. 24 @ Danbury: Hat Tricks 4, Prowlers 1

Feb. 25 @ Danbury: Hat Tricks 7, Prowlers 3

LAST MEETING

Jonny Ruiz's shorthanded goal began an offensive onslaught for the Hat Tricks. Ruiz ended up with four goals on the night while the Prowlers were held off the scoreboard until the final minutes of the third. The teams combined for 111 penalty minutes including six misconducts, a match penalty and a game misconduct. Dustin Henning and Daniel Amesbury dropped the mitts in the second period.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Liam Freeborn (F) - Freeborn returned to the lineup in Watertown after a 13-game absence and scored his first pro hat trick in the series finale. He'll look to turn that performance into a hot streak heading into the postseason.

Hat Tricks - Michael Marcheson (F) - Marcheson is riding a 13-game point streak with 27 points in that span. He has emerged as Danbury's top goal scorer and is tied for the team lead in points.

STAT CENTRAL

Matt Graham and Dustin Henning (PHP) are the only two Prowlers to play in all 54 games this season...Brian Wilson (DHT) has recorded a franchise-record 30 wins this season...The Hat Tricks are the only team the Prowlers haven't beaten this season (0-2-0)...The Hat Tricks have lost one game since Feb. 17 (16-1-0 in that span)

SERIES SCHEDULE

April 14, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

April 15, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets for both games can be purchased online at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.