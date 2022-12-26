Ryan Marker Traded to Elmira

Elmira, NY - The Elmira Mammoth and Delaware Thunder have agreed to a trade that sends Ryan Marker to the Mammoth for Dmitry Daniluk and T.J. Delaney.

The Delaware Thunder front office with the Elmira Mammoth have worked tirelessly in recent days to get this trade finished. Charles F. Pens Sr. CEO and President as well as Coach Lou Santilli have a great relationship with both Mammoth Owner and CEO Steve Donner and Head Coach Glenn Thomaris and that helped create this deal.

President and CEO of Mammoth Sports and Entertainment Steve Donner on the trade " we are super excited to have (Ryan) Marker join us at First Arena. Ryan has proved himself in this league and will be a key contributor for us this season. We gave up two really quality players to bring Marker here. We look forward to you all seeing him with us on Teddy Bear Toss Night at First Arena on the 26th"

The Sewell, New Jersey native has 2 goals and 4 assists this season for the Thunder. In 41 games last season Marker had 42 goals and 53 assists. He also played 3 games for Elmira in 2020 where he had 3 goals and 4 assists.

T.J Delaney had not played a game yet for the Mammoth after being signed from the SPHL with the Vermillion County Bobcats. He had 2 goals and 1 assist in 16 games played for them.

Dmitry Daniluk had played in 14 games for Elmira and tallied 4 assists. He played in 49 games last season for the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Mammoth will be back home Monday Night against the Port Huron Prowlers on Teddy Bear Toss Night, Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30pm. Tickets are still available on FirstArena.net

