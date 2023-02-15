Houston Wilson Gets the Call

February 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Harrington, Delaware

The Delaware Thunder announced today that Thunder forward Houston Wilson has been called up to the Reading Royals, a franchise of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) and NHL Philadelphia Flyers affiliate located in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Thunder is always gratified to see players recognized for their skill and hard work and wishes Houston the best as he advances his pro hockey career.

