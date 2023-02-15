Houston Wilson Gets the Call
February 15, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release
Harrington, Delaware
The Delaware Thunder announced today that Thunder forward Houston Wilson has been called up to the Reading Royals, a franchise of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) and NHL Philadelphia Flyers affiliate located in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Thunder is always gratified to see players recognized for their skill and hard work and wishes Houston the best as he advances his pro hockey career.
Check out the Delaware Thunder Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2023
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Sea Wolves Stumble 7-3 in Series Opener - Mississippi Sea Wolves
- Houston Wilson Gets the Call - Delaware Thunder
- Series Preview: Seventh I-94 Rivalry Series this Season - Port Huron Prowlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.