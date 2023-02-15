Sea Wolves Stumble 7-3 in Series Opener

Biloxi, MS - After enjoying a pair of wins last weekend, the (9-24-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves started this week's series on a sour note with a 7-3 loss to the (25-8-2) Carolina Thunderbirds on Wednesday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

A defensive opening period saw its only goal come from a Thunderbirds two-on-one. Gus Ford slipped a pass across to Josh Koepplinger for a 1-0 lead at the 18:52 mark.

The second stanza saw a completely different story with Carolina tacking four more goals on the Sea Wolves. It began 28 seconds in with a Jiri Pestuka one-timer and continued with goals from Dawson Baker and Ford who struck twice unanswered. Along with his pair of goals, Ford added his second assist and fourth point of the night.

Mississippi suffered another slow start in the third period, this time with Pestuka potting his second goal of the night just 24 seconds in to make it 6-0. Sam Turner broke the scoring drought, and without two periods without power play action, the Sea Wolves scored on a pair thanks to Turner and Yaroslav Yevdokimov.

Leading 6-3, the Thunderbirds broke up the Sea Wolves' three-goal run with a shorthanded tally from Jan Salak in the final two minutes of the game.

Turner finished the evening with two goals, giving him a total of five in just three games played with the team. Yevdokimov and Yianni Liarakos successfully reached double digits on their point streaks.

With both teams being away from action tomorrow, the Sea Wolves and Thunderbirds will go at each other again this Friday, February 17 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm.

