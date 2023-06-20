Delaware Thunder File For Dormancy

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club announces dormancy for the 2023-2024 season.

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club will be dormant for the upcoming season to focus on the Dover Civic Arena Project.

"We had looked at a possible temporary move, but decided to remain focused on the plans for a new facility in the great state of Delaware, and in particular, the City of Dover," Delaware Thunder CEO and President Charles F Pens Sr was quoted. "We are excited to build on the amazing fan base, corporate support, and energy we have here in Delaware. The City of Dover and the Mayor have been so welcoming, and so out of respect for this, we want to put all our efforts into this project."

If anyone would like more information on this feel free to contact thedelawarethunder@gmail.com.

