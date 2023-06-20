Duncan Returns to River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brody Duncan to a PTO for the 2022-23 Season.

Duncan, 28, is a familiar name to River Dragons fans having won the Ignite Cup Championship with the team in the 2020-21 Season. He also was a part of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs team that won the SPHL title last season.

The 5-11, 176-pound Duncan has played a total of 175 games as a pro, scoring 16 goals and 55 assists for 71 points to go with 160 minutes in penalties.

