2025 Farewell Party Set

April 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Join us for a fun evening on Thursday from 6-8 PM at the Civic Center Amphitheater as we celebrate the 2024-25 season with the River Dragons!

Enjoy music, treats from Bruster's, refreshments from Pepsi, a cash bar from Oakview and merch will be for sale! FREE PARKING FOR EVERYONE! Come hangout and see the players!

Address: 400 4th St, Columbus, GA 31901

