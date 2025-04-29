McAnanama Wins GOTY

April 29, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON - The FPHL has announced that Connor McAnanama has been named the Goaltender of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Binghamton netminder recorded 30 wins this year and a GAA of 2.08, both of which sit atop of the league.

Connor was the goaltender of record in 34 of 56 games this season for the Black Bears, most in franchise history. He finished the record-breaking season 30-3-1, SV% .922, GAA of 2.08 and had four shutouts. Over the course of the year, McAnanama had a 16-game winning streak, stretching from January 10th to March 28th. He also had a stretch of nine-straight games with only allowing two goals or less. He did not lose back-to-back starts all season.

The second-year Black Bear from Agawam, MA, became the franchise leader in the following categories: Wins (48), shutouts (6), SV% (.921), GAA (2.21), saves (1,534) and total minutes played (3,568). Connor is the first recipient of this award in the four-year history of the Black Bears. He had previously won goaltender of the month twice this season.

"C-Mac put the effort in last summer to hit the ground running this season. He's been our rock on the back-end all year and proves night-in and night-out his is one of the best players in our league." -Brant Sherwood

