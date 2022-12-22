FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS vs PORT HURON PROWLERS

PROWLERS FALL TO COLUMBUS

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI.- The Port Huron Prowlers fell to the Columbus River Dragons 7-3 at McMorran Place on Dec. 22. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Port Huron.

Columbus jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the first period. Kirk Underwood, Josh Pietrantonio and Jacob Kelly took advantage of some defensive miscues to open up the lead 5:04 into the game.

That was the score until the second period when the Prowlers began to get the offense going. After Dalton Jay looked like he scored, the referees ruled it hit the crossbar, Liam Freeborn potted one that counted to put Port Huron on the board. Later in the period, Sam Marit connected on a power play goal from Freeborn to make it a one-goal game.

It looked like we would head to intermission that way but Cody Wickline came down on a counter-attack and beat Wyatt Hoflin with 3.1 seconds on the clock. Columbus took a 4-2 advantage into the third.

Jacob Kelly scored just past the midway point of the final frame to restore the three-goal lead. Dalton Jay got one back but it was too little too late. Wickline got his second and Kelly completed his second hat trick at McMorran Place this season late in the third.

Freeborn led the Prowlers with three points in his fifth-straight multi-point outing. Jay added his FPHL-leading 19th goal and an assist. Hoflin made 36 saves in net.

Wickline, Kelly and Jay Croop finished with three points apiece for Columbus. Breandan Colgan picked up his eighth win of the season.

These two teams battle again on Dec. 23 at McMorran Place at 7:05 P.M. That game will be available on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

