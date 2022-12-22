Danbury Hat Tricks Hosting Scout Night January 21st

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting Scout Night on Saturday, January 21st when the Danbury Hat Tricks take on the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drops at 7 PM. Any scout troop members who sign up will receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game and the unique opportunity to sleep over at the Danbury Ice Arena that night! Bring your tent or sleeping bag and camp out from the January winter in the Danbury Arena.

In addition, participating Scouts will receive a complimentary beverage & hot dog.

As part of the night, all Scouts will have the opportunity to participate in a post-game skate on the ice (skate rentals are available), they will receive an arcade card and there will be a showing of a movie on the video board.

Scouts will also have the opportunity to present the colors on the ice and stand with the team for the National Anthem.

To get your tickets, go to scoutnight.comand use the code SCOUTS on checkout. We look forward to welcoming all scout troop members to the heart of Hat City, USA.

NAHL Jr. Hat Tricks' Patriks Berzins Selected to Latvian World Junior Team

Patricks Berzins, goaltender of the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, has been selected to the Latvian World Junior Team that will be competing at the International Ice Hockey Federation's U20 World Junior Championships in Montcon, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Berzins has posted a .921 save percentage in 13 games in a Hat Tricks uniform, his first playing experience on North American ice, a top-15 save percentage in the NAHL.

The Talsi, Latvia, native is committed to play at the University of Maine (NCAA DI). He played at the 2022 World Juniors for Latvia, taking the net for one game against Canada on August 9th, 2022, in which he stopped 39 of 44 shots in a 5-2 Canadian win.

Latvia is in Group B of the World Juniors' Top Division. The team is scheduled for four games in the preliminary round, starting with a matchup with the United States on December 26th at 5PM EST/6PM AST. The other games are on December 27th against Switzerland, December 29th against Finland, and December 30th against Slovakia. All scheduled games will be played at the Avenir Center in Montcon, New Brunswick.

