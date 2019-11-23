Dashers Snap Wolves Winning Streak
November 23, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
The Watertown Wolves came into Friday nights game hoping to extend their winning steak.
An aggressive Danville Dashers came out looking to avenge their loss two weeks previous. It was a hard-hitting game, with several big hits made by Wolves Justin Coachman. Michael Desjarlais, opened up the scoring early on a goal assisted by Deric Boudreau and Tyler Gjurich.
The Danville Dashers scored in the second period, Seth Ensor tucked the puck in to even out the game. The whistles were out tonight, with both teams ending up on the powerplay.
The third period was again a special-teams battle with Tanner Hildebrandt scoring a powerplay goal. The Dashers would go on to win the game.
The Wolves are back in action tomorrow night.
