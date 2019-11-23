Roudebush Gets Hot, Records 54 Saves and a Win over the Prowlers

It's not often you can say that a goalie stole a game when the score was 6-3, but that's exactly what happened in Mentor as the Ice Breakers downed the Prowlers 6-3.

The Prowlers offense recorded 57 shots on goal.

Justin Portillo continued his strong weekend by opening the scoring just 5:42 into the game. Mentor would answer with a goal from FPHL leading scoring Jon Buttitta. They would then take their first lead of the game when Declan Conway scored a powerplay goal 51 seconds into the second period.

Zach Zulkanycz would bring Port Huron to even when he scored after a puck deflected to him off of Dalton Young's skate.

Just 90 seconds later the Ice Breakers would score to grab a lead they would not surrender. Parker Moskal would beat Prowler goaltender Chris Paulin to go up 3-2.

The Ice Breakers would extend their lead but not without some controversy. As Declan Conway raced across the crease, Paulin would attempt to move to the other post to make a save. In doing so he knocked the net clear off the moorings, Conway would score and the goal would count.

Zulkanycz would score once more for the Prowlers but it was too late, as a pair of Thomas Stuart-Dant goals would put the game out of reach ending in a 6-3 Mentor victory.

The story of the game was Ice Breaker goaltender Austyn Roudebush, who stopped 54 shots in the winning effort.

"Last night we played amazing, tonight we played good," said player coach Joe Pace. "Obviously out shooting them, you think you're going to win, but goalies get hot, and we ran into a hot goalie tonight. We had to work to get more chances, he was making the second and third saves."

The third line produced thoroughly this weekend, with Justin Portillo scoring three goals on the weekend, Austin Fetterly racking up three assists, and Haytham Oeid recorded an assist in last nights victory.

The Prowlers will turn their attention to long time rival Danville, as they have a home and home series next weekend, starting on Black Friday.

