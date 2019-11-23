Thunder Fall to Enforcers

November 23, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Elmira Enforcers came to Delaware looking for back to back wins. They got that thanks to a 34 save performance from goaltender Troy Passingham. The final was 4-2 in a back and forth affair. Elmira has improved to 4-3-0-1-1, and Delaware fell to 2-7-0-0-0.

The first period got started with an early power play for The Enforcers after Taylor Cutting took a tripping penalty 4:07 in to the first. Andrew Harrison scored on the power-play on a beautiful feed from Sean Reynolds. Both teams then would exchange a few good scoring chances each way. Then late in the first the Thunder would go to the man advantage with Hudson Michaeills in the box for tripping. The Thunder would pot a goal on a broken play; Evgenii Demin buried a bouncing puck from the low slot. After the first it was 1-1.

Just like the first, Elmira opened the scoring in period number two. It was a 5 on 3 power-play goal, after Taylor Cutting was ejected for a boarding major, and Evan Mackintosh was in for a trip. It was Brandon Tucker scoring a tic-tac-toe goal from Mahfouz and Patterson at 4:45 of the second. Another penalty would lead to a goal, Kyle Stevens sat for a trip at 9:19 and Delaware made him pay. Jack Weng wristed an off angle shot past Passingham to tie the game at two. An even strength goal would finally be the next, Ahmed Mahfouz danced through the Delaware defense and took the lead back at 13:13. Elmira led 3-2 after 2.

Elmira came out with a game plan in period 3, to shut down the neutral zone. Elmira held the Thunder to just 9 shots in period 3. They would add an empty netter late in the third and win the game 4-2. The goal was scored by Sean Reynolds. As The game expired, Alex Bassey and Ahmed Mahfouz got in to it. Alex Bassey pumbled Ahmed Mahfouz in the fight. Both were given 5 minute majors for fighting.

Same two teams tomorrow night, face-off at 7:05.

