Second-Period Flurry Lifts Prowlers Over Ice Breakers

November 23, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mentor Ice Breakers News Release





Mentor, OH - For two periods of play, the Port Huron Prowlers outskated and outplayed the host Mentor Ice Breakers on Friday night. It proved to be enough to pick up a win as the Prowlers held off a late Mentor comeback attempt en route to a 4-2 victory at Mentor Ice Arena.

Midway through the opening frame, Prowlers forward Zachary Zulkanycz tipped in a long wrist shot from the point by Jonathon Juliano to put Port Huron on top 1-0. Bryan Parsons was credited with the secondary assist on the goal, which was Zulkanycz's second of the season. Prowlers netminder Cory Simons dominated in the first period, stopping all 16 Ice Breakers shots.

Just over two minutes into the second, Prowlers winger Austin Fetterly used his speed to create a 2-on-1 chance before feeding Justin Portillo for a one-time finish into a wide-open net. At 6:24, Port Huron went ahead 3-0 with a tally by Dalton Young, his third in five games since signing with the Prowlers. Port Huron capped off the three-goal period when Portillo scored again at 10:09 off assists from Fetterly and Jarrett Pfeiffer, giving the Prowlers a commanding 4-0 advantage.

Mentor showed signs of life at 5:11 of the third frame when Declan Conway was left open in the slot and converted on a great pass off the stick of Jon Buttitta. Parker Moskal also chipped in with an assist as the Ice Breakers trifecta of top scorers teamed up to get the club on the board.

Mentor seemed to be trending in the right direction when Parsons was called for delay of game at 7:14, but Port Huron's penalty kill unit held strong to maintain a three-goal advantage. The Prowlers went to the power play for the first time in the game at 12:27 as Dzmitry Daniliuk was called for hooking. However, the Ice Breakers third-ranked penalty kill unit harassed the Prowlers with a strong forecheck to create a 2-on-1 scoring chance. Alex Morrow beat Simons on a one-time feed from Nate Farrington just 15 seconds into the Port Huron man advantage.

Unfortunately for Mentor, Simons and the Prowlers defense held strong over the final five minutes of the contest to give the visitors a 4-2 win. Portillo netted a pair of goals while Fetterly played an integral role in Port Huron's offensive attack, dishing out three assists. Simons moved to 2-0-0-0 on the young campaign with a 34-save effort while Parsons notched a pair of helpers.

Mentor goaltender Austyn Roudebush made 34 saves but fell to 7-3-0-0. The Ice Breakers out-shot the Prowlers in two of three periods, but Port Huron's big second period provided them with a 38-36 edge in total shots. These two teams will meet again tomorrow night from Mentor Ice Arena to wrap up a two-game weekend series.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.