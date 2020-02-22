Ice Breakers Fall To Streaking Enforcers

MENTOR, OH - Another standout performance by Elmira Enforcers netminder Joe Young coupled with big nights from Stepan Timofeyev and Glen Patterson powered the visiting Enforcers to a 5-0 shutout win over the Mentor Ice Breakers on Saturday night to complete a two-game weekend sweep at Mentor Ice Arena.

Timofeyev, who has been with the Macon Mayhem (SPHL) since the beginning of the campaign, made his debut for the 2020 season last night Mentor and ensured his presence was felt. The 24-year-old Russian totaled five points in the two-game series following a two-goal, one-assist showing on Saturday. His second-period goal gave him 100 points in his FPHL career.

Former Ice Breaker Mark Essery tipped home a shot from the point by Patterson at 14:45 of the opening period to give the Enforcers an early 1-0 lead. The goal was Essery's first since being traded to Elmira on February 6 and came in his old stomping grounds.

Timofeyev and Patterson (PP) both found twine in the second frame, putting Elmira on top 3-0 at the second intermission. The Enforcers dominated the middle period, outshooting Mentor 21-4 and making life difficult for Ice Breakers goaltender Jordan Brant. To Brant's credit, he made several spectacular saves despite the heavy workload, including one on a penalty shot by Andrew Harrison.

TImofeyev struck again just 4:28 into the third period off assists from Zach Pease and Patterson. Harrison avenged his failed penalty shot when he scored in the final five minutes of regulation, poking home a rebound for his 14th goal of the year.

Overall, Elmira held a 50-31 advantage in shots, with Brant making 45 saves in a losing effort. Young picked up his first shutout of the season, stopping all 31 attempts he saw.

The Ice Breakers will look to snap their 11-game losing streak next weekend at home against the Port Huron Prowlers. Meanwhile, the Enforcers are headed back to New York to open a 10-game homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Delaware Thunder.

