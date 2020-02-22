Wolves Win a Wild One, 6-3

Saturday Night's game with Delaware was a wild one.

Liam Little and Deric Boudreau would score for the Wolves in the first period to give the team a 2-0 lead.

The second saw Deric Boudreau score twice, along with Justin Coachman who scored his second career goal. Evgenii Demin would score in the second for the Thunder.

The third saw Ryan Marker score to make the game 5-2. Brian Dunford would score for the Wolves in the third period.

