Dashers Take Weekend Series Over Rumble Bees

February 22, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





The Danville Dashers won a 6-2 game as they finished up the home-and-home weekend series against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees on Mardi Gras Night at the David S. Palmer Arena.

The night saw the return of Chris Affinati and Bobby Killian to the Dashers, as a sold out crowd took in the sights and sounds on Saturday night in downtown Danville. The game started out on a high note for the Dashers, building up plenty of offensive-zone possession. They struck first on a goal from the veteran Chris Affinati, who scored the 21st goal of his long career with the Dashers. In on the assists were Fred Hein and fellow veteran Killian. The goal came with just six minutes off the game clock.

The Dashers took a 2-0 lead when Brad Denney scored on assists from Artem Efimov-Barakov and Mitch Atkins with just over two and a half minutes left in the game's opening frame. The Dashers took that lead into the intermission.

Despite goaltender Jesse Gordichuk having to make a plethora of saves from the Battle Creek offensive lines, the Dashers had the upper hand on the attacking front, but were held mostly in check by Battle Creek's Joel Eisenhower, who made a few stellar saves to keep the Rumble Bees in the contest.

Both Brad Denney and Mitch Atkins got their second point of the night when Atkins grabbed a goal of his own, about halfway through the game's second frame, when Tyler Quintos and Denney combined for the assist after some continued Dashers pressure.

That earlier-mentioned effort from Battle Creek's goaltender Joel Eisenhower was rewarded in good favor as the Bees gained some sustained attacking posession, which culminated in a shot that was fired off the crossbar by former Dasher Ryan Alves, who found himself in a one-on-one opportunity against Gordichuk. The rebound, however, was not saved by the goaltender's best friend as Alves recollected the puck, and fired home past Gordichuk on assists from Lester Brown and Michael Thomas.

That goal, which came with just over 8 minutes left in the second period, would be the last of the frame as the Dashers took a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

The third period went scoreless for just over one and a half minutes, as the Dashers quickly scored through Sam Turner, who fired home from the point as Mitch Atkins and Tyler Quintos assisted on Turner's third goal of the weekend.

The Battle Creek Rumble Bees pulled one back when former Dasher Marco Luciani went bar-down and beat Jesse Gordichuk, pulling the score back to 4-2 in favor of the Dashers with just under ten minutes left in the game's final frame.

It was two goals from Danville though, one on the power play and another short-handed as Justin Brausen and Tyler Quintos put the Dashers up 5-2, and then 6-2, respectively. It was all Danville sweeping the stars in front of a sell out crowd, as Brad Denney, Tyler Quintos and Mitch Atkins got the third, second and first stars on the night.

The Dashers move on to take on Elmira on Wednesday, with the Rumble Bees taking on Port Huron.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.