Mighty Joe Young Earns First Career Shutout as Enforcers Sweep, 5-0

February 22, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





MENTOR, OH - The Enforcers came into Saturday night's game looking to sweep the series in Mentor, OH and keep rolling a three game winning streak into a four game winning streak. Mighty Joe Young has continued to impress down the stretch and Stepan Timofeyev was looking for his 100th career point. Not to mention the Enforcers could clinch a playoff spot for the second consecutive year with a win and a Delaware loss tonight.

Mentor also had a new outlook as they had a new bench coach after parting ways with Ian Duncan before the game and new coach Sebastian Ragno decided to change up the net minders ahead of tonight's contest.

Unfortunately for the Ice Breakers the Enforcers had the same mentality from the night before and spent much of the first period peppering Jordan Brant. It took until 14:45 of the first period, but the Enforcers finally broke through and it was a familiar face to the Mentor fans as Mark Essery tipped home a Glen Patterson shot from the point to give Elmira the 1-0 lead and earn his first goal as an Enforcer. Though that was all Elmira could push by Brant in the first Joe Young held up to keep the Enforcers ahead.

Elmira wasted no time in the second period as Stepan Timofeyev scored just :34 into the period to extend the lead. The Enforcers continued to pound away and force offensive zone pressure eventually drawing a power play on which Tyler Gjurich slapped one towards the net that Brant stopped, but the puck sat on the goal line and Glen Patterson used his long reach to push it across earning Elmira a 3-0 lead to carry into the final period of regulation.

Another third period lead and the Enforcers protecting a shutout for goaltender Joe Young and the quick strike Ice Breakers looking for any chance to break through, but Timofeyev and Andrew Harrison found the back of the net for Elmira in the third and sealed Mentor's fate. The clock ticked down the the former Union College goaltender celebrated his first professional shutout and the first one for the Enforcers this season. The last one came February 9, 2019 as Troy Passingham shutout the Danville Dashers.

The Enforcers go right back to work tomorrow afternoon as they take on the Delaware Thunder and look to push the winning streak to five in a row for the second time this month. Get your tickets early as they are going quickly! Call 607-734-PUCK!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.