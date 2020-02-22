Thunderbirds Soar In Third Period To Take 5-2 Win Over Port Huron

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The Carolina Thunderbirds defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 5-2 at the Annex on Saturday night.

"It's the same mistakes over and over again," said head coach Andre Niec, "it's nice to win, but we have to mix it up a little bit."

Zachary Zulkanycz opened the scoring 12:25 into the first period, burying a rebound in front of Mullen. Port Huron hung with Carolina in the shots on goal category through the first, only being outshot 15-13, the best margin of any team against Carolina in the month of February.

Carolina answered in the second period on the powerplay when Jan Salak scored his 23rd of the season. Salak eclipsed the 50-point mark last night.

Mullen was spectacular in the crease in the second period, making two top-notch saves on 2-on-1 chances.

"We have a unit of six guys, including the goalie who pulled It together for us there, and that's on me and the defense to do that when it's close," said defenseman Stan Vlasov.

Dalton Jay gave Port Huron the lead less than five minutes into the third period, his 26th goal of the season.

Carolina then finished the game scoring four unanswered goals to lock in their 30th win of the season. Joe Cangelosi tied the game, crashing the net after Gleb Krivoshapkin hit the post on a breakaway.

"That started with a great penalty kill with me and Chad [Herron] and the d-men... I saw that puck hit the post and I just tried to whack at it and the next thing I know, it's in the net," said Cangelosi.

Herron would give the Thunderbirds the lead just two minutes later, redirecting the feed from Steve MacIntyre.

"When I saw [MacIntyre] get the puck I knew that good things would happen if I kept my stick on the ice and went to the net," said Herron.

The Guelph, Ont.-native scored three goals on the weekend, leading the team in the category over the last two games.

Petr Panacek and George Holt would also add insurance markers in the third.

Carolina improves to 30-6-2-3 on the year while Port Huron dips to 22-14-4-0.

These two teams will see each other again March 13 from McMorran Arena in Port Huron.

"We have to focus now and I'm expecting to get some guys back from the Southern Professional League to have and guys will earn their spot against Watertown," said Niec.

3 Stars

3) Jake Mullen

2) Jan Salak

1) Joe Cangelosi

