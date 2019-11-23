Wolves Rebound to Split Weekend Series

The Watertown Wolves came into Saturday's game looking to get back into the win column, after dropping the first game of their home series against the Danville Dashers.

The first period saw the Wolves come out aggressive. Captain Tyler Gjurich landed an earth-shattering hit, which resulted in a scrum placing the Wolves down a man. The Wolves successfully killed off the penalty. Dallas Desjarlais scored a goal of the faceoff assisted by Liam Little, and his brother Michael Desjarlais.

Danville stepped up the pressure in the second period, trying to even out the shots. After a surprising delay of game call up the Wolves down a man, Jamie Lukas ripped down the ice and blasted a puck over the glove of the Dashers' goaltender to get the first short-handed goal of his career. Kyle Powell quickly whizzed a puck over the ear of the Danville tender to give the Wolves the 3-0 lead.

A series of calls gave Danville a chance to come back in the game. The Dashers would pocket to goals. However, the Wolves worked past the constant penalty kills to have Joseph Deveny dangle the Dashers tender. Then FINALLY, Wolves Justin Coachman would score his first career goal after 3 seasons in the FPHL. The Wolves would win 5 to 2.

The Wolves are back in action with two games against the Delaware Thunder on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm.

