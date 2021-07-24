The Kingfish Drop Final Game of Series

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (9-7) fell in the series finale to the Battle Creek Bombers (4-11) 4-2 Sunday, July 18 at Historic Simmons Field.

Both teams played shutout ball in the first two innings, but Battle Creek scored first. The Bombers put up three in the third inning as an error kept the inning alive and allowed the Bombers to use a triple and single to score.

Two more innings of shutout ball were played until the Bombers scored one in the sixth on a groundout from Roman Kuntz (Lake Michigan College) that scored Jack Merrifield (LSU-Eunice).

The Kingfish scored their first run of the day in the bottom of the eighth on a single from Chase Estep (University of Kentucky) that scored Mitch Jebb (Michigan State).

During the bottom of the 9th, Vince Bianchina (Northwestern)Â scored on a wild pitch from Battle Creek closer Davis Burgin (Troy University) for Kenosha's second and final run of the day.

Kenosha starter Ethan Peters (Loras College) is credited with the loss after pitching six innings and giving up four runs, only one of which was earned. Battle Creek starter Adam Davis (Lamar University) picks up the win after pitching seven complete innings without giving up a run.

The Kingfish will take three days off for the All Star break as five players- Mckay Barney (University of Washington), Brock Weirather (University of Richmond), Justin Janas (University of Illinois), Cam Redding (St. Louis University) and Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky)- are set to play in the game.

Kenosha will start a two-game road series in Rockford on Thursday, July 22 at 6:05 p.m. CT.

