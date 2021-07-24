Bucks 'Buck' Larks in Shutout Win

Prior to Saturdays' game vs. the Waterloo Bucks, Seth Brewer became the latest winner of the ND Beef Commission Home Run Derby. Unfortunately for the Larks, that would be the only offense that they would be able to come by throughout the night. The loss ended a three game winning streak for the Larks.

Connor O'Halloran turned in another impressive performance despite the loss. The lefty tossed six innings allowing just one run. O'Halloran lowered his season ERA from 3.24 to 2.90. He compiled six strikeouts throughout the game and gave the Larks a chance to win.

Ethan Abbott followed O'Halloran on the mound out of the bullpen and tossed a scoreless inning. Abbott's fastball reached 92 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

The Larks pitching turned two 6-4-3 double plays on the night, one for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game when Connor O'Halloran got Josh Kasevich to ground to Jarrett Bickel to run a double play to prevent a big inning in the fifth following a leadoff single by the Bucks.

2021 Northwoods League All-Star and Larks ace Seth Brewer (2-0, 2.56 ERA) gets the ball for game number two of the four game series against the Bucks on a BNC Family Fun Day. First pitch is at 4:05 and the game is presented by RJR Maintenance and Management.

