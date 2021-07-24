La Crosse Unable to Hold on to Early Lead, Swept by Rochester in 12-10 Loss

ROCHESTER, MN:Â La Crosse came into Friday night's ballgame in search of their first win at Mayo Field this season. The Loggers provided double-digit runs and hits but that was still not enough to put La Crosse on top Friday night.

Lucas Braun (San Diego) got the start for the Loggers. Braun, who came into Friday night's start as one of the better pitchers on La Crosse's staff, had his toughest outing of the summer. The Loggers right hander would only be able to go 3 innings while allowing 6 runs (5ER) on 6 hits. La Crosse's bullpen also faltered as Ethan Bradford (Nebraska), Cole Colleran (San Diego) and Eli Campbell (Bradley) all gave up at least 1 run out of the pen. The 12 runs allowed was the 4th highest run total allowed by the Loggers this summer.

On the other end of the spectrum, La Crosse's offense was clicking on all cylinders. A season high 5 home runs were blasted out of Mayo Field on Friday night. A grand slam from TJ Manteful (Bradley) in the 1st helped get La Crosse out to a 4-0 lead. A two run homer by Brandon Fields (South Carolina) and a solo shot by Poncho Ruiz (San Diego State) gave La Crosse their final lead of the night in the top of the 4th at 7-6. Kevin Sim (San Diego) would chip in with a home run of his own in the 6th and Aidan Sweatt (North Florida) had one of his own in his return to the diamond for the first time since July 3rd.

Rochester knocked out two home runs as well. A grand slam from Ben North (Creighton), which proved to be the deciding blow of the game in the 4th and a 8th inning solo home run from Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) for good measure. The Honkers accumulated 21 total base runners in their narrow win over La Crosse.

The Loggers are now 19-31. A season low 12 games under .500 and remain 2.0 GB of Eau Claire and Duluth for first place in the East.

La Crosse will have an opportunity to gain some ground in their division starting on Saturday night against the Eau Claire Express out at Carson Park. 6:35 First Pitch.

